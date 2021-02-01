UG: Students Accounts Office to resume on Tuesday February 2

University of Ghana Students Accounts Office

The Students Accounts Office at the University of Ghana has stated that it will resume this week after more than a week of closure.

The closure of the office was due to the nationwide strike embarked on by the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana over outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.



A notice sighted by UniversNews in front of the office indicated that it will reopen on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



It is however unclear when other offices run by the Senior Staff members will resume.



Senior Staff Associations of Universities of Ghana

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana announced a nationwide strike over outstanding Tier-2 contributions of its retired members.



The Association is also demanding an improved market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the migration of public universities onto the Controller and Accountant General payroll system.



It also noted the lack of study leave with pay, medical care for staff and families among others as issues that needed addressing.



The First Vice Chairman of the Senior Staff Association, Mohammed Zakaria has vowed that members of the association will remain at home until their concerns are addressed.