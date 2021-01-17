UG: Students warned against ‘entertaining perchers’ as Coronavirus cases rise

Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall, University of Ghana

Resident students of the University of Ghana have been warned against hosting visitors in their rooms.

They have also been cautioned against inviting friends and family to campus. Students have been advised to stay in contact with others online.



These directives are contained in the university’s COVID-19 guidelines to students.



They are part of the COVID-19 preventive measures outlined by university authorities.



Students who may be unwell have been asked to stay away from academic activities.



Meanwhile, the University has indicated that its Health Service Team will work with the District Case Management Team for appropriate management of all Covid cases that may be recorded among students and staff.



It says that students who contract the virus (asymptomatic or mild disease) will self-isolated and the Case Management Team from the University Health Services (UHS) will provide the required medication, and also provide some monitoring during the period of isolation.

For those experiencing a moderate to severe form of the disease, the UHS Team will admit to the holding area of the UHS (or a designated place) and provide care until transfer to a Treatment Centre is effected.



The UHS Team says that it has been working with the National Contact Tracing Team to conduct contact tracing for students who test positive.



COVID-19 situation on UG campus



Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu says that the Covid-19 situation on campus is alarming.



He disclosed this at a meeting with student leaders on Friday, January 8, 2021.



“The times in which we are in are extremely unsual. We have to ensure that we reduce our density in terms of population on campus. The data that we have of Covid-19 infections on this campus is extremely alarming.”