General News

UG: TEIN raises issues with increment of 2020/2021 academic fees

Tertiary Education Institutions Network

The University of Ghana chapter of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network is dissatisfied with management’s decision to increase tuition fees for the 2020/2021 academic year, claiming the development is “unfortunate” and “highly insensitive of Management.”

Amidst the ‘excruciating times’ of COVID-19 and its adverse impacts on students, parents and business, the Network says it received with utmost dismay and shock the increase in academic fees for the next academic year.



UniversNews can confirm that school fees for the 2020/2021 academic year have seen a marginal increment of at least 12.3 percent from the 2019/2020 fee schedule, with some schools having an increment of 12.56 percent with the least being 12.27 percent.



TEIN believes UG could have reduced its fees “for as much as 55% in various programmes as a form of support to parents and students” just as is being done in several universities.

“While we acknowledge that the next NDC administration promises to amongst other things, absorb 50% of fees of tertiary students which has been well embraced, such does not warrant the arbitrary and heavy-handed increment in academic fees,” they stated.



TEIN is therefore calling on student leaders to collectively reject the new fees schedule to ensure that “tailored fees that well takes into consideration the current watershed situations are proposed.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.