Regional News

UG Vice-Chancellor holds consecration service for University Basic School BECE candidates

Vice-Chancellor of the UG, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu addressing the BECE candidates

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has held a consecration service for BECE candidates at the University of Ghana Basic School.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the Deputy Head of UBS (JSS), Christina Armah, stated that 150 candidates were being presented to write the BECE this year.



She disclosed that the Vice-Chancellor’s visit has been an annual ritual since he took office in 2016 and expressed the School’s gratitude for his interest in the School’s affairs.



The Vice-Chancellor urged the candidates to be disciplined during the examination since the BECE was a defining moment in their lives.



He urged that discipline, learning, revising, and respecting their parents and guardians will encompass them in the right direction in adult life.



He further advised the candidates not to see life as a competition but as an opportunity to strive for the best in life.

The Vice-Chancellor concluded by assuring the candidates that the whole University was with them in prayers and wished them God’s grace and luck.



The Acting Director of Public Affairs, Eccles Andoh, wished the candidates well, after which the University Chaplain, Rev. Dr. Charles Antwi Boasiako, delivered a consecration prayer for them.



Doretha Adzade, the Girls Prefect of UBS-JSS expressed profound gratitude for the service on behalf of her fellow candidates and pledged that they would do their best to excel in the exams.



Present at the short ceremony were the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Rev. Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh Kumi; Head of Strategic Committees, Prof. Andrew Anthony Adjei; and the Director of PDMSD, Charles Kofinti, who is an alumnus of the school.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.