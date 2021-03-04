UG Vice-Chancellor, wife receive jab at University of Ghana Hospital

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu receiving the jab

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, together with his wife, Monica Oduro Owusu received a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Ghana Hospital.

The vaccination at the hospital was carried out by the hospital staff in collaboration with the University of Ghana COVID-19 team.



Speaking to UniversNews, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu stated that the whole vaccination process was smooth and normal.



He further stated that he had no misconceptions or doubts about the vaccine and believed its efficacy.



“It’s normal since we have been taking vaccines all the time. As a scientist myself, I had no misconceptions about the vaccine at all because I know what vaccines are supposed to do. The processes one has to go through to come out with a vaccine and then the trials that are conducted, so I had no doubt at all that it was good,” he said.



Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu further urged students of the University of Ghana and the entire University community to take advantage of the vaccination process and get the jab.

“I think in our own interest we all have to get involved in the whole process and get vaccinated because it protects you. You never know what is going to happen tomorrow. I have realized that there is every benefit to the vaccine to help the body fight against any eventualities. So I will advise students, the community, and everyone to take advantage of the opportunity and make use of it,” he added.



Meanwhile, the wife of Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Monica Oduro Owusu has encouraged the public to take the vaccine. This, she says will help curb the spread of COVID-19.



“It is no big deal. It is good to have the vaccination because if you don’t have it and you get infected, it will not only be you, but you will keep on spreading to others. So we entreat everyone to get the jab, it will really help,” she said.



