UG could suspend or sack violators of COVID-19 rules

Aerial view of the University of Ghana

Students of the University of Ghana risk suspension or expulsion if they flout COVID-19 regulations put in place with the resumption of teaching activities.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Dr. Wiafe Akenteng, head of halls at the university said the magnitude of infraction will determine what action is taken against violators.



“Anytime you break a university regulation, depending on the magnitude, you can either be rusticated or you may be suspended.”



He said the sanctions are in place to ensure that the action of violators does not end up endangering the larger population. Plans are in place to ensure immediate isolation of any person who contracts the virus.



Fresh and final year students returned to campus last week under strict COVID-19 regulations. Authorities have slated Monday, January 18, 2021, for the start of teaching and learning activities.

Academic activities will mainly be online; hence, students have been advised to acquaint themselves with devices for accessing online resources. The university will also avail relevant facilities to assist those in need.



For the 2020/2021 academic year, the university will run a modular system, where, Level 100s and 400 students will report first. Their session will end on February 26, 2021, after which there will be a two-week period for the main first-semester examination.



First-semester teaching activities for Levels 200 and 300 students will commence on Monday, April 5, 2021, after a disinfection exercise has been undertaken on the campus.