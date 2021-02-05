UG ends registration, deferment of courses today

The deadline for the registration of courses and deferment of programmes for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year at the University of Ghana, Legon, is today, Friday, 5 February 2020.
This was announced in a statement issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate of the school and signed by its Acting Director, Christy O Badu.
“All students are to note that per the regulations, a specified period for registration shall be set aside beyond which no registration shall be allowed”, the statement noted.
It said: “A student who fails to register during the registration period specified shall forfeit his/her right to register for the semester.”
The university, therefore, reminded all students “to ensure that they are registered by close of the day” on Friday.
- UG Medical students donate GH¢20,000 to colleague in KNUST for cancer treatment
- 'We shall resist any group that opposes construction of Commonwealth Hall Annex' - JCR
- University of Ghana, two others awarded grant for Queen Elizabeth II Scholars Programme
- UG: Students Accounts Office to resume on Tuesday February 2
- UG virtual inter-hall games: Jean Nelson beats Legon Hall to win gold in Hockey
- Read all related articles