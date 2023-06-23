UG lecturer robbed, butchered by armed robbers

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG) has reportedly been badly injured by armed robbers on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
According to a social media user, Raphael Akavani, the lecturer was attacked close to the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Legon.
The robbers inflicted cutlass wounds on the hand of the lecturer and other parts of his body as they were trying to rob him.
They managed to steal the lecturer’s laptop, phones and other belongings.
A picture of the victim shared on Twitter showed that his right hand was badly injured.
View a picture of the victim below:
Hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/j0OXaKFDCz— RAPHAEL AKAVANI (@Rafurl) June 22, 2023
You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:
IB/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Treason trial: I am not a communication specialist — Zikpi
- Kasoa teen killers: Accused persons initial wanted to kidnap and demand ransom
- Businesswoman, daughter in court over drugs in alcoholic beverages
- Unemployed man jailed 15 years for defilement
- Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
- Read all related articles