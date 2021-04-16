UG opens no-guarantor student loan application process

University of Ghana

The University of Ghana, Legon, has opened the application process for students who wish to avail themselves of the student loan facility for the 2020/2021 academic year.

This was announced by the Student Representative Council of the university.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the SRC, Mr Aikins Opoku, indicated that "prospective applicants are kindly requested to visit the website of the Student Loan Trust Fund on www.sltf.gov.gh".

The statement further noted that no guarantor is required in the online application.



The statement continued: "You only need Ghana Card or E-Zwich card to apply", adding: "When selecting the institution in the account-creation process, applicants should either select University of Ghana or UG, DI, Legon and not City Campus".