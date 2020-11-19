UG reduces fees for 2020/21 academic year

University of Ghana, Legon

Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has reversed its decision to increase the facility user fees for students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The students by this release, are directed to pay the exact amount they paid for the previous academic year for the 2020/2021 academic year.



“After due consideration, management of the University of Ghana has decided to reverse the fees published for the 2020-2021 academic year.”



“The 2019-2020 fees will therefore be applied for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new fees for the 2020-2021 academic year will, therefore, be published at the UG website.”



About a month ago, the management of the University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Journalism increased the facility user fees for the next academic year.

The decision led to a mass protest on social media as the management of the two public universities were labeled as insensitive to the hardship brought by the coronavirus pandemic.



UG proposed a 12 percent increment while GIJ increased the fees by five percent.



