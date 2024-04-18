UG’s Nana Ama Browne Klutse now a full Professor in Physics

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse is now a full Professor in Physics

Ghanaian Climate Scientist Nana Browne Klutse, an Associate Professor at the Department of Physics at the University of Ghana is now a full Professor in Physics.

Prof. Klutse who doubles as the Vice-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change of the United Nations (UN) announced her new title on her Facebook wall on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and expressed gratitude to the University of Ghana.



In her post, the academician said “Grateful to the University of Ghana! @UnivofGh Congratulations to us for achieving this milestone of Full Professor in Physics. It’s been a journey of dedication and passion. #Thankful #Physics #UG #ClimateScience #IPCC #AIMS #UG@75.”



Prof. Klutse’s associate professor title was announced on 28th April 2022 by the University of Ghana Council. It was to take effect from February 2021.



Brief Profile of Prof. Browne Klutse



Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse was born on 23rd May 1981 at Nyanfeku Ekroful. She had her primary education at the Anomabo Methodist Primary and JHS.

She continued to Mfantseman Girls Secondary School and later to the University of Cape Coast to read BSc Physics. She pursued her PhD in Climatology at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.



She is currently representing Ghana at the United Nations on Climate Change, including being the Head of the Physics Department at the University of Ghana.



Prof Klutse is a member of the Scientific Board of the International Basic Sciences Programme (IBSP) of UNESCO. She serves as a member of the Research Advisory Panel of the South African Weather Service.



She has contested NDC Parliamentary primaries in the Abura Asebu Kwamankesee Constituency on two occasions.