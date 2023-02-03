UG students march over 'illegal' fees

Some concerned students of the University of Ghana

Some concerned students of the University of Ghana (UG), have held a protest dubbed ‘Ya br3 Mo’ to register their displeasure with the recent increment in Academic Facility User Fees (AFUF).

The protest, which took place today, Friday, 3 February 2023, saw the students converge at the Obra Spot in Accra, clad in red and black, wielding placards.



The students had actually made buses available from all parts of the university’s campus to convey them to the converging point at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

The students want the government to direct the university to rescind its decision to increase fees more than the 15 per cent directive by Parliament.