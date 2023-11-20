UGMC performs first coronary artery bypass surgery in Ghana

Group of doctors performing the first Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery at the UGMC

The Heart Centre at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has successfully performed the country’s first coronary artery bypass surgery, a surgery done on a beating heart.

Coronary artery bypass surgery is a very complex heart procedure that involves redirecting the blood around the blocked or narrow parts to make sure the heart gets the blood it needs.



In a statement by the hospital, a 70-year-old retired teacher and a 67-year-old businesswoman were two patients among six others who underwent complex surgical procedures at the hospital.



The groundbreaking procedure was published in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the hospital on November 17, 2023, marking a historic moment in Ghana's healthcare landscape.



The skilled medical team at UGMC who performed the surgery are; Prof. Enoch Akowuah, Dr. Baffoe Gyan, Dr. Gordon Offei-Larbi, Prof. Andrew Owens and Dr. Ernest Ofosu Appiah was the anesthetic present.



Below is the full statement by the UGMC:









NW/NOQ



