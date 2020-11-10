UHAS graduates first cohort of medical doctors

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor (L) and a section of the graduates

The University of Health and Allied Sciences has graduated its first cohort of 41 medical doctors after undergoing six years of rigorous training in the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The medical doctors, who have already started their housemanship in various hospitals in the country after being sworn-in earlier by the Medical and Dental Council, participated in the University’s official graduation last Friday.



At the same ceremony, 30 medical biochemists and molecular biologists also graduated for the first time from the University.



Professor John Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor of UHAS, said degrees and awards were conferred on deserving students, who have fulfilled all the academic requirements of their programmes of study.



He charged the graduands to demonstrate the University’s values and ethos of excellence, integrity, innovation, service and care.

He said: “We have done our best to instil these in you so you must exude them wherever you go and be true ambassadors of this noble institution”.



Dr Kofi Antwi Agyapong, the best graduating doctor won five of the twelve academic prizes that were on offer.



Ms Rosina Afua Ampomah Carr won the Vice-Chancellors prize for the overall outstanding graduating UHAS student, with Mr Victor Loglo receiving the Professor Fred Binka prize for outstanding graduating student with demonstrated service to the UHAS community.



The guest of honour for the ceremony was Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who congratulated UHAS for being a key player in the training of health professionals in the country, and urged the doctors to work diligently wherever they were posted to help alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.