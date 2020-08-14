Diasporian News

UK, Ireland-based Mamprugus donate to schools in municipality

The donated items are 20 tables and 80 chairs

The executives of Mamprugu UK and Ireland have presented 20 tables and 80 chairs to the West Mamprusi Municipality for onward delivery to some schools in the area.

The Secretary to the association, Rahaman Musah, who was in the company of Lawyer Issahaku Ibrahim, Madam Sumaya Libgi and Madam Wasila Musah, all members of the association, presented the furniture to the Municipal Chief Executive, Arimeyaw Somo Lucky, at a short ceremony held at the premises of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for onward distribution to the Geo and Zangum schools respectively.



The MCE stated that the Municipal Assembly has a plan of donating 1,600 desks in its agenda to end the furniture crisis most schools have been battling with for sometime now.



“I want to end the furniture problem in the municipality and so have constructed 600 furniture but will be adding another 1,000 pieces to end the issue of luck of furniture in our Municipal,” he stated.



The headmistress of Zangum SDA Primary School, Madam Mahama Awulatu, said the gesture, aside improving the furniture requirements of the school, will go a long way in enhancing teaching and learning.

Receiving the furniture on behalf of the municipal educational directorate, the Municipal Education Director, Mumuni Mbomwura Francis, expressed gratitude to the association for the gesture.



He noted that the donation re-enforced commitment to expand access to facilities in schools to make teaching and learning comfortable and called on others to emulate the good example shown by Mamprugu UK Ireland.



“These are some of the basic things the schools need to promote quality education,” he pointed out.

