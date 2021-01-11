UK Visa application centre in Accra shut down indefinitely

The office was closed down on January 11, 2021

Persons who intend to travel to and from the United Kingdom in the next few weeks will have to make alterations to their plans following the closure of the Accra UK Visa Application Centre.

News portal MyNewsGh.com reports that the centre was shut down today, January 11, 2021.



The office, according to the website is one of many apartments affected by the closure of the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



A statement from the UK High Commission to some Ghanaians in the UK indicates that their appointments with the visa centre have been rescheduled.

Kindly note that due to circumstances beyond our control, our Accra UK visa application centre at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel will be closed to the public from 11th January 2021 until further notice.”



It further said, “a separate email will be distributed by the end of this week to reschedule your appointment this week to next week.”



Though no official reason has been given for the temporal shutdown of the prestigious hotel, rumours are rife that it is due to coronavirus cases being recorded there.