UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician donates to Eye of the Lord orphanage

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah, Contributor

A UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, last Saturday through her YAT Ministries Foundation donated some items to support the running of the Eye of the Lord Orphanage at Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

The items included a bag of clothes for children and adults, books, detergents, toys, bags, toiletries, sanitary products, veronica buckets, nose masks, and hand sanitizers.



Others were noodles, crates of eggs, boxes of mineral water, and an undisclosed amount of money to the orphanage.



The YAT CEO, who was personally not in Ghana to make the presentation herself, was represented by her team and management members.



Speaking in a telephone interview, the Gospel minister, who doubles as a Human Resource Specialist with the UK Armed Forces, said giving back to society has always been her passion—hence, her decision to set up the Foundation to help deprived communities both in the UK and Ghana.



She said the gesture was also in fulfilment of a pledge she made to the managers of the orphanage last year, as well as to mark her one-year anniversary in the Gospel music industry.

Minister Yvonne, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the YAT Ministries Foundation, pledged that she would continue to prioritise the needs of the less privileged in society.



She said through her singles such as “Unchangeable God”, “Conqueror” and “Besuka”, many lives have been transformed, with many people giving their lives to Christ.



The presentation was supported by Precious Jewels Group, UK, and Ash Vale Community.



In appreciation, the management of the orphanage thanked YAT Ministries and the officials from the YAT Ministries Foundation for the kind gesture and prayed that God will continue to bless Minister Yvonne with spirit-filled songs to touch and transform lives.



