UK based Ghanaian touches lives in coronavirus fight

Derrick Evans is a philathropist

Ghanaian UK based resident, Derrick Evans poised to make an impact for some time now has been touching many hearts on social media with his benevolence.

The young individual who is passionate about giving in his own small way has touched the heart of many young individuals in his own small ways by donating money to young folks who hitherto have no hope.



The social media fanatic has contributed by providing individuals who before and after the lockdown had nothing to hold on to. For him, he believes it is always better to share the little you have with the less fortunate in society and that is what has been his focus even in the UK.



In a period where the effect of covid19 has wrecked economies and claimed millions of lives, Derrick is looking forward to supporting frontline nurses who are breaking their back to save lives and also encourage young individuals to do more for themselves.

Even in the UK, he constantly has sent money with friends and many individuals on social media via money sending apps to put smiles on the faces of people, especially in these hard times.



He hopes to continue this gesture for a very long time. As it stands now, the fight against coronavirus in Ghana remains a battle far from being won as far as numbers are concerned.



Currently, the coronavirus case count stands at 21,822 as of July 8, 2020.

Source: William Lamptey

