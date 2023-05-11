UK court jails 18-year-old Ghanaian for pouring boiling water on friend, stabbing her over boyfriend

An 18-year-old Ghanaian woman, Princess Owusu Ansah, has been sentenced to three years in prison by a UK court for a violent attack on her friend. Princess is said to have poured boiling water over her friend and stabbed her, allegedly in response to cheating allegations involving her boyfriend.

The distressing episode unfolded when a video clip captured by Owusu Ansah on her mobile phone went viral on Snapchat. The footage depicted the victim cowering under a duvet, screaming in agony as Owusu Ansah threw a kettle of boiling water over her.



Moments prior to the assault, Owusu Ansah is heard accusing her friend of engaging in relationships with other people's partners and acting as though she could escape the consequences. After delivering a series of punches, she proceeded to pick up a silver knife, striking it against a radiator before stabbing her victim in the leg.



The attack took place on February 2, 2023, at the victim's residence in the Dog Kennel Estate, Dulwich. Eventually managing to escape, the injured woman fled into the street and was later treated at Kings College Hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds.



Members of the public who had seen the disturbing video on Snapchat promptly alerted the Metropolitan Police. In March, Owusu Ansah, hailing from Royston, pleaded guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm and criminal damage during her appearance at Inner London Crown Court.



On May 9, during her subsequent court appearance, Owusu Ansah received a three-year prison sentence for the heinous assault.

