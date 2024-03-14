UK customs impound irregular cash being moved by politically exposed Ghanaian - Report

Bright Simons, Vice President IMANI Africa

Bright Simons, vice president of IMANI Africa has reported an alleged case in which authorities in the United Kingdom are raising questions over the irregular transfer of pound sterling into the country.

Describing the issue as "dark rumours" in a March 13, 2024 post on X, Simons said the issue allegedly involved a "politically exposed Ghanaian bigshot."



His full post read: "Dark rumours circulating in Accra of a politically exposed Ghanaian bigshot knocking heads with British airport customs about millions of sterling being moved through the UK without the necessary paperwork. Frantic digging for trusted sources all over."



Some people in the comment section have weighed in on the matter decrying the spate of corruption in the country.



Others have also referenced a video in which a former pro-government journalist, Kwaku Annan, formerly of Net2 TV is making some allegations about the movement of funds out of the country while demanding some answers from the National Security.

