UK will have a new king in 2023 – Prophet Asante Boateng

Prophet Kwesi Joel Ghanaian prophet, Yaw Asante Boateng

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian prophet, Yaw Asante Boateng alias Yesu Mogya has predicted that the United Kingdom will have a new king in 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Mama Radio, the prophet said the installation of a new king in the UK in the coming year forms part of a series of events revealed to him.

“Some shocking things will happen in 2023, the UK will have a new king,” he said.

On September 8, 2022, UK’s longest-serving monarch, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

Following her death, the Queen’s son succeeded her and became King Charles III.

According to the prophet, 2023 will also be a very difficult year that will come with global economic challenges.

He noted that the year will be characterized by famine, food shortage and various events leading to severe economic challenges.

