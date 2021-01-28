UN Ghana commemorates 2021 International Day of Education

School children wearing their nose masks

The UN family in Ghana, particularly Agencies working in education have joined the education fraternity to celebrate this year’s International Day of Education, which is in January.

The day was instituted three years ago by the United Nations General Assembly, inviting Member States, international and regional organizations and civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders “to continue to give consideration to enhancing international cooperation in support of the efforts of all Member States towards the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4i.”



In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, UN Ghana commended the Government of Ghana for resuming schools swiftly and putting in place alternative learning solutions, notably Learning Management System (LMS) in many tertiary institutions, the icampus, Ghana Learning TV and Ghana Learning Radio, through which lessons were delivered to pupils.



The statement said it was important that all parents, caregivers and institutions ensured that the school environment was both welcoming and supportive and was made safe for the students as they returned.



“Wearing of masks and regularly washing hands with soap under running water are key practices that can enable schools to remain open, and 9.2 million children to continue learning,” it added.

The statement said in the challenging times, there were also opportunities to continue addressing capacity needs of the education system and make it more resilient.



It said that included; further enhancement of the capacity of all teachers and education workers in remedial and catch-up teaching and learning, so that students could make up for the lost, 1700 hours learning in class.



“We also encourage the Government to keep prioritising investment in IT infrastructure and equipment in the various educational institutions to facilitate easier internet accessibility for educators and learners with the aim of improving access to equitable quality education through virtual and open sources,” it added.