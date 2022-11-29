0
UN expert on toxics and human rights to embark on fact-finding visit to Ghana

Marcos Orellana.png UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights, Dr Marcos Orellana

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights, Dr Marcos Orellana, will visit Ghana from November 30 to December 13, 2022, to assess the country’s human rights situation in relation to toxics and hazardous substances.

The Special Rapporteur will visit at the invitation of the Government.

“I am particularly interested in identifying good practices and examining the use and management of chemicals and hazardous waste,” he said.

“The prevention from toxic exposure through the sound management of hazardous substances has direct consequences on the enjoyment of human rights, impacting people’s life, health and livelihood.”

In Ghana, the Special Rapporteur will visit sites affected by toxic substances and hold meetings with government authorities, civil society, and other stakeholders.

The UN expert will hold a news conference on December 13, 2022, at 15:00 in the premises of the Ghana Journalists Association (Ghana International Press Centre, Ringway, Accra, Ghana) to share his preliminary findings and recommendations. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive report with his findings and recommendations to the Human Rights Council in September 2023.

