UN resolution demanding end to Ukraine war: Ghana votes against Russia again

Ghana voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding that Russia leaves Ukraine, where it has in the last year waged a war against Kiev’s plan at the time to join the Euro-military bloc, NATO.

Ghana was one of 141 nations that voted 'IN FAVOUR' of the resolution with 7 countries voting against and 32 'ABSTENTION.'



A UN statement after the vote read: "The results were 141 Member States in favour and seven against - Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria. Among the 32 abstentions were China, India and Pakistan.



By the terms of the 11-paragraph resolution, the Assembly reiterated its demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine and called for a cessation of hostilities.”



The YES vote is consistent with Ghana's position that Russia must end the war it started on February 24, 2022 and to respect all territorial arrangements that existed prior to the commencement of hostilities.



Ghana in October 2022 voted against Russian annexation of three Ukrainian territories. It was the second pro-Ukraine resolution Ghana has backed. The earlier one was in March, weeks after the war started, with Ghana voting to condemn Russian aggression on Ukraine.

