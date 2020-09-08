General News

UNAIDS celebrates Real-Life heroes on World Humanitarian Day

Logo of UNAID

On World Humanitarian Day, August 19, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) acknowledged and celebrated #RealLifeHeroes, individuals and groups who work together to make a positive difference in the lives of persons living with HIV. UNAIDS understands that every day individuals stand up to ensure they and their families, partners and friends can access HIV testing, treatment, and care services. These individuals stand up to counter stigma and discrimination. They demand respect and engagement in decisions that affect people’s lives. These are #RealLifeHeroes, usually unsung, always navigating fragile settings that are unstable, unpredictable and volatile. UNAIDS appreciates that these communities are a cornerstone of the response to HIV.

Here in Ghana, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, UNAIDS acknowledges and celebrates humanitarians on the front lines doing extraordinary things at an extraordinary time.



“Volunteers may be stretched like never before, but they are continuing with ongoing lifesaving work to help people affected by HIV, even as they fight an invisible epidemic and make do with ever-dwindling funding”, remarked Angela Trenton-Mbonde, UNAIDS Country Director for Ghana.



On World Humanitarian Day this year, UNAIDS acknowledges the critical contributions of community-led organizations that are providing a lifeline to underserved, marginalized and hard-to-reach populations around the world. Many groups have emerged to respond to HIV with practical experience, organizational strength and capacities to facilitate the delivery of life-saving support.



They are influencing people’s behaviors, routines and practices to better protect their health.

UNAIDS salutes these heroes who help maintain access to lifesaving HIV treatment. These are the #RealLifeHeroes who stand on the front line, building grassroots resilience so that no one is left behind in the goal of universal health coverage, including free and fair access to HIV-related services.



UNAIDS will continue to support and advocate for those working to end suffering and injustice, promote peace and sustain human rights - not just on World Humanitarian Day, but every day.



The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organizations—UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank—and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Esi Yankah, Contributor

