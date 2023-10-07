UNDP holds policy dialogue on women's leadership in local governance

Some participants at the UNDP policy dialouge on women’s leadership in local governance

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has stressed on need for increased equitable female political participation in Ghana at a recently held policy dialogue.

The dialogue which was themed "women’s leadership in local governance: driving grassroots development” explored the factors impeding women’s participation and leadership in local governance and ways to remove these visible and invisible barriers, and how to foster an enabling environment to help more women choose political careers and progress to leadership roles.



Ghana, like many democracies, faces the challenge of identifying and implementing strategies for levelling the equal representation of women and men in local governance.



Barriers such as bias in socio-cultural attitudes and practices have worked against women’s quest for equal participation in politics.



Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, Ghana, UNDP, in her welcome address indicated UNDP is committed to expanding opportunities and networks so that women and young people reach their full potentials as leaders – empowered women and youth with equal access to leadership and decision making will close the gender gap and get us all closer to the SDGs.



According to Dr Lusigi, she sees so many women in top positions in the corporate sector, Bank of Ghana, Absa, Vodafone, IBM but when it comes to women in political development, the picture is different with only 14.5% of women in parliament which is less than 5% of elected assembly members.



She added some districts actually have none with only 15 out of the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Ahafo and Western North regions having no women representation.

“Change must start at the top with clear policies and creating space at the decision table. But this cannot succeed without a strong system for merging women leaders” she pointed out.



“Now is the time for us to come together and collaborate with actors to make sure that the local level elections in 2023 and the general elections in 2024, will have a better outcome for all women candidates who have the courage to stand” Dr Lusigi added.



The dialogue saw an in-depth discussion with Bridget Dzogbenuku 2020 presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party and Founder and Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG) and Rubby Adukpoh, elected Assembly member, Dzelukope Electoral Area, Keta municipality as well as Otiko Afisa Djaba, former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and other stakeholders.



The panel looked at the visible and invisible bias and structural barriers women face as they pursue political careers, and the importance of a supporting network, mentorship, creating environments that encourage women to take up leadership positions in local governance.



The dialogue pointed out that, women who have offered themselves for elections must not be abandoned after the event as unsuccessful ones must also be supported.



They made the call for unsuccessful ones to also be engaged as persons with critical experiences and also urged sponsors to work together in upscaling efforts and renew strategies while urging for local governance arrangements to be made relevant and accessible to all including women, young people and PWD.