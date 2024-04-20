UNESCO's World Book Day: Mamprobi Gale Community Library to host Akra Book Party 2024

The book party will take place at the Mamprobi Gale Community Library

Source: Oswald Okaitei

Akra Book Party is a specially designed literary product by Read Ghana Read Consult to celebrate books on Unesco World Book Day. Together with partners, the maiden edition is scheduled to happen at the Mamprobi Gale Community Library on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 10:00 am.

With the focus on exploring the fun aspects of books, the event, a mini book festival shall host interesting activities as a dramatic reading, read and play, read and bounce, inter-school puzzle contest, author-reader connect, read aloud with icons, blast a balloon and read, the reading carnival among others.



Unlike the usual opening ceremony, the maiden Akra Book Party prefers a literary conversation as its opening ceremony and shall feature book personalities/stakeholders to lead participants in analyzing the topic “Is the book industry rightly positioned to contribute to the creative economy?”.



Panelists are Carl Ampah (National Programme Officer), Joseph Baffuour Gyenfi (Executive Director, CopyGhana), Ama Dadson (CEO, AkooBooks Audio Ltd), Emmanuel Nyarko (MD, Town & Country Books) and Obaa Panyin Demay (Nyamedze Onna).

Other activities earmarked for the day will be an audiobook conversation with Ama Dadson, the book-art experience with Dede Padiki (of GWR Pent-a-thon fame), book reading with Selma Alhassan (ace Ghanaian broadcast journalist and author) and books exhibition.



The Special Guest of Honour for the event will be Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije (former mayor of Accra and currently the member of parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency (which hosts the event)). Also joining the event will be the Ghanaian legendary musician, Amandzeba who shall read and converse with participants.



Akra Book Party 2024 which is expected to host over 500 participants is made possible by Read Ghana Read Consult, Osu Children’s Library Fund, Town & Country Books Services, Yumvita Ghana and the Ghana National Association of Private Schools. Participation is free.