UNFPA/Gender Department present sanitary pads to school girls in Tano North

Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The UNFPA and the Department of Gender on Tuesday presented quantities of sanitary pads to school girls in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, as the world marks the International Girl Child Day.

Each of the more than 100 girls selected from the Junior High and Senior High Schools in the Municipality received a package containing medicated soaps, panties, tooth paste and brushes, towels, hand sanitizers and nose masks.



Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Faisal Bawah, a Programme Director at the Gender Unit of the UNFPA, made the presentation at a durbar to mark the Day held at Susuanho on the theme: "My Voice, Our Equal Future."



The Gender Department with support from the UNFPA and Canadian government organised the durbar, which took the school children through gender-based sexual violence and other related topics.



On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl-Child to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.



The Day focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.



Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated, and healthy life, not only during the critical formative years but also as they mature into women.

Mrs Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency, asked the girls to concentrate on their books and shun bad friends who might influence them negatively.



She pleaded with parents to endeavour to monitor the movement of their girl-children and provide them with basic adolescent needs to improve their hygiene.



Mr. Bawah, on his part, called for concerted efforts to end abuses against girls and women in the country.



Mrs Joycelyn Adii, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the Department of Gender, said parents had a huge responsibility towards the proper upbringing and development of their girl-children.



She urged parents to collaborate effectively with teachers to assess the academic performance and behaviour of their children in schools.