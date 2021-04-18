UNFPA sensitizes Sabon Zongo community on Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

Some of the participants at the event

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Saturday 17th April, 2021, organized a sensitisation and health screening exercise for women and children to create awareness on Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) at Sabon Zongo, a suburb in Accra.

SGBV to extend goes far beyond the individual survivors, affecting households, communities and spanning across generations of which it can range from physical injuries, to psychological trauma and loss of livelihood.



Speaking at the programme, the country representative of UNFPA, Mr. Niyi Ojuolape, indicated that, the outreach programme was to bring to the attention the availability of the orange support centre to provide solutions to victims and also working together with the police in solving issues of gender based violence to attain justice.



He called on the people to patronize the orange support centre for a solution to the SGBV issues they face in society.



According to Mr. Niyi, his outfit has a 100-day publicity plan on SGBV, that will include radio and television broadcasts, social media campaigns, and different community outreach programmes for ghanaians, especially women and young girls to get to know about the effects of sexual and gender based violence.



On that note, he urged the people not to hesitate to access the toll-free number (0800111222) for immediate assistance.

“We should desist from shielding perpetrators but rather, we should begin to report so that it will serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.



He further assured that, UNFPA was ready to offer any form of support in order to bring things back to normal and the possibility of bringing perpetrators to book through the Ghana police service.



On his part, Spokesperson for the Greater Accra Zongo Chief, Issifu Illiasu lauded UNFPA for choosing Sabon Zongo as one of the communities for their outreach programme.



“We are going to use the season of Ramadan to teach our Muslim brothers and sisters whenever we go to the mosque with the help of the Imams and Mallams,” he added.