UNHCR donates PPEs to health institutions in Volta Region

Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) receives PPEs from UNHCR and partners

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and partners have donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene products to the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) at a brief ceremony on Tuesday.

The items include, thermometer gun, rubber apron, overall, goggles, gum boots, disposable bed sheet, tissues roll, mops and buckets, waste bin and liner and disinfectant.



The rest are, surgical masks, examination gloves, alcohol-based sanitizers, disposable hand towel, automatic no-touch hand sanitizer dispenser as well as Veronica buckets with stand, receiver bowl and hand tissue roller.



Madam Juluana Yaa Owusu, National Health Officer, UNHCR, said this is their support to enhance the care and fight to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.



She said the UN Agency in Ghana and its partners, the National Catholic Secretariat, the National Bishop Conference and the Ghana Refugee Board thought it wise to contribute these items to the provision of healthcare at this crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic.



She is optimistic their generosity would go a long way to support major actors in playing frontline roles to assuage their challenges.

Mr George Tetteh, Director of Administration of HTH, receiving the hygiene products on behalf of Management and staff thanked their benefactors for their generosity acknowledging that the items arrived at the most crucial time for the Hospital.



He said the donation would boost their stock levels for use by frontline workers, adding, no amount of items was enough as the facility consumes large quantities of PPE and other health products.



The Director of Administration appealed to similar UN agencies, public and private organisations to emulate the example of UNHCR.



Similar exercise of donations were carried out by the UNHCR to the Volta Regional Health Directorate, Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Kadjebi District Hospital, Dodi Papase as well as Aflao and Dzodze hospitals.

