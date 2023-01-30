UNIMAC merger: GIJ threatens withdrawal over displeasure with management

The entrance of the new campus of GIJ

After what was supposed to be a merger that should benefit all the institutions of higher learning involved in it, there is already an intense agitation by the largest of these three bodies.

The University of Media, Arts, and Communications (UniMAC), the first public university established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1059), is a merger of three specialised institutions: the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the Ghana Institute of Languages, and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).



However, the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has stated that it is dissatisfied with management issues following the UniMAC merger and has threatened to withdraw from the merger.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that lecturers appear to be unhappy with the management of UniMAC.



“We are convinced that the merger cannot proceed without the statute, hence, we resolve to mount pressure on the interim council to attach much more seriousness to the enactment of the statute, to forestall the impending confusion and anxiety on our campuses, as a result of the excesses of the UniMAC management.



“Failure to act swiftly on the statutes will give us no option than to protest for GIJ’s withdrawal from the merger,” the source said.

The source also added that UTAG-GIJ members are of the view that the merger is needless because it involves three unequal institutions.



He explained that among the institutions involved in the merger, only GIJ is a fully-fledged university, and it would have been thought that the government would allow GIJ to absorb GIL and NAFTI.



“That did not happen. We suspect the merger is a move by government to silence GIJ and make it easier for government to control the university. For this reason, we are saying that for the merger to be operational, the government should amend the Act that establishes UniMAC, and make GIJ acquire the other two institutions. GIJ commands more resources than the other two combined. If this request is not granted, we will withdraw and be on our own,” he stated.



In the meantime, the lecturers at GIJ have resolved to wear red armbands from Monday, January 30, 2023, through Friday, February 3, 2023, as a way of pressing home their demands.



AE/BOG