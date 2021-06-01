UNSC Seat: ECOWAS support made Ghana uncontested candidate for West African region – Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister

• Ghana is racing for a non-permanent seat on UN Security Council

• Non-permanent members hold their place on the Council for a two-year term



• Ghana is the only country from West African country in the contest



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has expressed that ECOWAS endorsement paved way for Ghana to be the uncontested candidate for the West African region for the non-permanent UN Security Council seat.



The foreign minister made this statement during the official virtual reception to mark Ghana’s candidature for a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2022-2023.



Addressing the reception on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Ayorkor Botchwey applauded the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their endorsement.

“We are proud and grateful to be one of Africa’s formally endorsed candidates for the Security Council for the term 2022 to 2023. This endorsement was affirmed at the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, held from 6th to 7th February 2021.



We appreciate the support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and their endorsement, which made us the uncontested candidate of the African Group for the West African region, she said.



The foreign minister also indicated the country’s role in advancing peace and security in the West African region.



“The mediation role by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the political crises in the region demonstrates our record in leveraging Ghana’s immense goodwill and diplomacy in solving regional political impasses for the greater good of the region and the continent.



It is worth noting in the context of the Security Council election that the bulk of the Security Council’s work is on Africa, where Ghana’s role in conflict resolution, peacekeeping and mediation is recognized as central”.

Ghana's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council is still on course as the United Nations prepare to vote on June 11, 2021.



Two other countries from Africa, Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo are also vying for the two slots available at the 15-member Council.



Ghana has chosen “Enhancing Global Peace and Security for Sustainable and Inclusive Development” as its theme during her tenure on the United Nations Security Council.



This theme, we believe, encompasses and addresses the various complexities of international peace and security.