UPDATE: NDC PC reportedly detained, four arrested over plot to kill Agona West MP

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah

The Swedru Divisional Police command has apprehended four armed men allegedly hired to kill the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

The four, were among a group of five, who had lodged at the Elohim Hotel in Agona Swedru in the Central region, hatching how to execute their plot when the police pounced on them, angelonline.com.gh has gathered.



The fifth suspect absconded upon seeing the police.



Sources within the Regional Police Command said the suspect mentioned the name of the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah, as the one who brought them to the area.

Paul Ofori Amoah was subsequently picked up and detained on Saturday evening by the police for questioning.



This comes barely a week after the gruesome murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.



Update: The NDC PC, Paul Ofori Amoah, has in a viral video, rubbished the murder claims stating that he has no hands in the alleged purported act. He has, therefore, urged the public to disregard the story while advising the NPP in the constituency to be "serious-minded" and stop spreading falsehood about the NDC in the Agona West constituency.