General News

UPDATED: Agyapa royalties deal suspended

The temporal suspension is to give room for further consultations

UPDATE: Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has denied claims that the Agyapa Royalties deal has been suspended. Speaking on the Morning Starr Thursday, the deputy minister said government is willing to share information on areas that appear unclear to the public and still go ahead with the deal.

The Technical Manager for the Public Interest and the Accountability Committee (PIAC) Mr Mark Agyemang has revealed that the Agyapa Royalties deal has been suspended.



According to him, the deal has been temporarily halted to allow broader consultations and address concerns raised by several Civil Society Organisations regarding the deal.



Speaking to Starr News, Mr Agyemang stated that the deal was suspended after a meeting with the Finance Minister on Wednesday. He adds that the deal will be implemented but it is only on hold for now for more deliberations.



Confirming the suspension on the Morning Starr, Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide stated that the government is engaging CSOs to clarify the misconceptions and misunderstanding concerning the deal.



A lot of concern has been raised about the Agyapa Royalty deal by a section of the public including the Minority in Parliament who have questioned the credibility of the agreement. They have also called for a withdrawal of the deal.



Also, 15 Civil Society Organisations on Tuesday held a press conference to kick against the deal.

At the conference, the CSOs made an emphatic demand for a suspension of the deal until all documents relating to the beneficial owners of the deal are disclosed.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akufo, has reportedly described the inability of the state to review or evaluate the effectiveness of the Agyapa Royalties deal in future as “unconscionable”.



The Founding President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklyn Cudjoe has also described as broad daylight robbery and insult to the sensibility of Ghanaians, the spirited effort by the Finance Ministry and government officials over the controversial Agyapa Royalties agreement.



“It is “atrimuoden” (wickedness) on the part of the Akufo-Addo administration to shortchange Ghanaians. I’m struggling to understand this deal, and the more I think about it I get angry…I think we are not serious as a nation,” Mr Cudjoe said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.