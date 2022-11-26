UPPR partners Church of Pentecost in plastic waste collection

File photo

UPPR Ghana Limited, a plastic recycling and production company has partnered the Church of Pentecost, a leading Pentecostal church in Ghana in its plastic recycling and collection efforts.

Under the programme, church leaders will educate their members to segregate their plastic waste from other forms of waste and forward them to aggregators who will in turn sell them to UPPR Ghana Limited.



The Church of Pentecost as part of its Vision 2023 document of its current Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye focuses on environmental education among its members and tree planting activities among others.



UPPR Ghana Limited which is located at Borteyman, Accra produces waste bins, buckets, chairs and bin liners among others products.



Speaking at a pilot event at Church of Pentecost, James Mckeown Assembly in the Ashaiman Area on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Area Head for Agormanya and the Coordinator for National Discipleship and Leadership Development Committee (NDLDC) Apostle Samuel Gakpetor said the exercise is necessary to help the country rid itself of Plastic waste, while making good use of the plastics collected.



He said Plastic waste is causing a lot of havoc around and impacting negatively on the health of people even in the country. He therefore called on all church members to participate actively in the exercise which he said would be rolled out nationwide soon.

UPPR Ghana Limited was selected to partner the church because the company has the requisite machinery to process the plastic waste into other usable items that will benefit society



The Chairman of the Plastic Waste Management Committee of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Davidson Edzii lauded the Vision 2023 and the Environmental Care Campaign of the church.



He said the two pilot projects held in Bompata Area on 28th September 2022 and the Ashaiman even on November 19th, 2022 respectively is an indication that the project will be highly successful.



He said the process will also open up on opportunities for church members who will serve as aggregators while members will also benefit from their plastic waste.



On her part, a representative of UPPR Ghana Limited Mrs. Isabella Gyau Orhin paid glowing tribute to the vision 2023.

“What UPPR and COP are doing is extra ordinary, the issues around environment has often ended in discussions, with very little or no action,” she said.



According to her, the two successful pilot programmes indicate that a national rollout is possible.



“With this sourcing at source, little or no plastic waste will end up on the land fill site,” she said.



The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor said he was very much interested in the project and would take part to help keep the country clean.



The Area Head of Ashaiman, Aposlte David kankam Beditor was grateful to the leadership for choosing Ashaiman as part of the Pilot programme.