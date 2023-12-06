UPSA law lecturer Natasha Lamptey dead

Natasha Lamptey is reported to have succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Ms. Natasha Lamptey, a lawyer in private practice and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School, as well as the patron of the law school’s mooting society, has passed away.

She is reported to have succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.



Ms. Lamptey joined UPSA in 2016 as a lecturer specializing in public international law and immovable property law.



Before her tenure at UPSA, she served as a lecturer in the law faculties of Zenith University College and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Her primary teaching and research interests were centered around internet/cyber law and public international law.



She demonstrated a particular focus on how laws and policies could be developed to combat cybercrime, and she explored ways in which basic international law norms could contribute to the advancement of the people of Africa.

Ms. Lamptey, is a former student of UPSA's Faculty of Law where she obtained a postgraduate Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.



She pursued further studies at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, where she earned a Master of Laws degree (LLM) in internet law and policy, gaining extensive knowledge of developments in telecommunications and internet law.



