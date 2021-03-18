UPSA lecturer selected for 26th UN Climate Change Conference

Eric Boachie Yiadom, lecturer, UPSA

Eric Boachie Yiadom, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has been selected among top global researchers for the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference.

He is one of two Ghanaian researchers named as part of the Commonwealth Futures Climate Research Cohort for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).



A statement issued by the UPSA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Boachie Yiadom, a lecturer with the Department of Accounting of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance, UPSA, was a trained Chartered Accountant and a Ph.D. candidate with a research interest with a focus on contemporary developments in climate change.



It said Mr Boachie Yiadom's most recent research work focused on the role of local financial markets and fiscal policies on the relationship between international capital and environmental risk.



It said UPSA was also one of only two universities in Ghana to had one of its faculty members selected for the global forum that supported rising-star researchers across the world.



It said ably supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the British Council, the cohort convenes researchers with expertise in a range of disciplines, and who had a deep understanding of communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.



It said the 26 members of the cohort were drawn from 25 ACU member universities from 16 countries to reflect the diversity of the Commonwealth.

The statement said throughout 2021, the unique and diverse cohort would build international collaborations and work with experts to influence issues related to the climate and environment in their communities and beyond.



It said the 26 researchers would also attend a series of expert-led workshops and design and deliver peer-led research-to-action projects.



The statement noted that they would be mentored by senior academics and further their engagement with global climate stakeholders.



It said they would also be travelling to Glasgow in November to attend the landmark COP26 conference.



Mr Boachie Yiadom offers private consultation for some small and medium enterprises in Ghana.



His research outputs in some ranked journals provide local solutions to help solve climatic and macroeconomic problems in Africa as well as in other developing countries around the globe.