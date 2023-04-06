UPSA management breaks silence on viral assault videos

Two videos emerged on social media showing some UPSA students abusing their colleagues

Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have reacted to recent viral videos in which some purported students are meting assault on their juniors.

According to the management of the school, it has since commissioned a committee to investigate the videos and has made some preliminary findings.



“The attention of the Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on some social media platforms about an altercation at the hostel.



“An Investigation Committee has been set up by the University. Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the culprit is in a special non-tertiary programme in preparation for an external professional examination. Upon completion of the investigation, all responsible persons will face the full rigor of sanctions,” the management said in a statement dated Wednesday, April 5, 2023.



Two videos of disturbing assault incidents purported to have taken place at UPSA, appeared online in the early hours of Wednesday.



In the videos first shared on Twitter, two ladies, both holding canes in their hands, are captured whipping two other ladies.

The first video, for instance, shows an elderly looking lady angrily whipping a more diminutive one while asking her, “Where do you know me from?” in the Twi language.



The second video, captured in what appears to be a hostel room, shows the lady holding the cane standing, while the other one – seated on the lower bed of a bunk bed, stretched out her right palm to receive the whips.



Management of UPSA said the behaviour seen in the viral videos is not representative of the majority of their students who are known for being disciplined.





UPSA, a University in Ghana where students are caned like high school students



Vini benzema barca #ElClasico #CopaDelRey rashford Manchester brentford kotoko Madrid kessie Lewandowski Xavi Faisal chris pic.twitter.com/ihXsZATG0i — Eugene Peprah (@EugenePeprah2) April 5, 2023

“The University currently has more than 20,000 students who are committed to their studies and follow the University’s Code of Conduct diligently.



“The behaviour exhibited in the video goes against our Code and does a disservice to the majority of UPSA students who uphold the values of respect and professionalism for which UPSA is known.



“The University’s Code of Conduct, to which all our students subscribe, remains the document that drives student behaviour and conduct at UPSA. Students who violate the Code face disciplinary proceedings,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, some social media users including notable celebrities have shared various opinions on the viral videos with some calling on the management of the school to take appropriate disciplinary actions.



