US$1m per constituency: It is never true we are just into toilet construction - Alolo

Eastern Regional Director of Middle Belt Development Authority, Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

The Middle Belt Development Authority has denied assertion that, the $1m per constituency is just into construction of toilet facilities as against the other pressing developmental projects expected to be done.

Rather, the Authority is of the view that, there is nothing wrong in helping to improve sanitation challenges in most communities.



Mr. Arimeyaw Alhassan Alolo, the Eastern Regional Director of the Authority in an interview with the media as part of mass distribution of face masks and hand sanitizers in Koforidua, Nkurakan and other major communities to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Responding to the assertion, Mr. Alolo emphasised that the Authority, since starting operations over 3 years ago has undertaken numerous projects across the country.



He revealed that over 1,000 projects have been earmarked in the region with most of them completed and several others in different stages of completion.

He mentioned construction and rehabilitation of health centres, construction of school blocks and staff bungalows, construction of police station, provision of potable water, upgrading of roads and among many other projects as some achievements of his outfit in the region.



According to Mr Alhassan Alolo, the $1m per constituency has been a great relief to most Ghanaians as every constituency within the country has one way or the other benefited from the policy in terms of developmental projects.



The Authority has constructed many ultra-modern W/C toilet facilities and water projects across the country under the "Water for All" project aimed to ensure every Ghanaian has access to potable drinking water.

