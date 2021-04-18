US Ambassador to Ghana calls on Minister for Communications and Digitilisation

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Stephanie S. Sullivan

The US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Stephanie S. Sullivan on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for communication and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), to congratulate her on her re-appointment and the addition of Digitalisation to her portfolio.

H.E. Sullivan assured the Minister of her country’s support to ensure she successfully fulfilled her mandate.



During the dialogue, the Ambassador also highlighted the benefits that the newly passed Cybersecurity Act would bring to Ghana’s digital eco-space. The Minister on her part expressed her appreciation for the support the US continues to provide to the sector and spoke of further collaborations especially with Ghana’s Cyber Security.



Minister emphasised that the success of an economy in the digital age was based on a secure, safe and resilient national digital ecosystem which indicated the necessity for Cyber Security to be a priority for the government.



Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also took the opportunity of the meeting to express appreciation for Twitter’s announcement to establish a Regional Headquarters in Ghana. She described it as a win for Ghana’s Digital Agenda.

“I am confident that the job opportunities to be offered will help the youth use their time profitably,” she added.



With regards to Ghana’s migration from Analogue to Digital terrestrial Television, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful informed the Ambassador that a lot of progress had been made and that the process to switch over was nearing completion and that the local contractor, KNET was working expeditiously to meet the deadlines.



The Ambassador was accompanied by other officials from the Embassy.



The Cyber Security Act 1038 was passed in December 2020. The Act establishes the Cybersecurity Authority; protects the critical information infrastructure of the country; regulates Cybersecurity activities; provides for the protection of children on the internet and makes provision for the development of Ghana’s Cybersecurity ecosystem.