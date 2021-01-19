US Center for Disease Control warns travelers to stay away from Ghana over rising

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention in the United States of America (USA) says COVID-19 disease is very high in Ghana.

It is therefore warning travellers to avoid all travel to Ghana as a result



Extracts on its website indicate that travelling may increase one’s chances of getting and spreading COVID-19 and therefore staying home is the best way to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.



“Travelers should avoid all travel to Ghana. If you must travel, talk to your doctor ahead of travel, especially if you are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19”, it pointed out in the publication sighted by MyNewsGh.com



“Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travellers can be exposed to the virus. These are also places where it can be hard to social distance”, it said.



“If you travel, take steps before, during, and after travel to keep yourself and others from getting COVID-19”, it further said.

It advised travellers to delay travelling if they are awaiting results, test positive, sick or “if you have been around someone with covid-19 in the past 14 days.”



Ghana is now recording at least 200 cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.



During his recent address to the nation, the President stated that the number of patients requiring hospitalisation and intensive care is rising.



Describing Ghana’s current COVID-19 status as worrying, Akufo-Addo said, “The number of severe cases, which stood at 18 a week ago, has increased sharply to 120.”