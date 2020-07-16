General News

US Embassy partners GAF to fight coronavirus

Ambassador Sullivan with a group of soldiers

On July 14, 2020, a team from the Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Ghana led by Maj. Michael W. Kummerer, donated items including PPEs and medical supplies to the Ghana Armed Forces' COVID-19 treatment facility at El Wak Stadium in Accra.

This donation, facilitated by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is a follow-up to the donation of two state of the art Level II Field Hospitals to the Ghana Armed Forces by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan on February 4 this year on behalf of the United States.



One of the two field hospitals is currently being used for COVID-19 response at El Wak Stadium.

The donation on July 14 of medical supplies and PPE is in furtherance of the partnership between the United States and Ghana in the fight against COVID-19.



Ambassador Sullivan underscored the importance of Ghana-US joint efforts to combat the pandemic, saying: “Now more than ever, the United States is pleased to work together with the government, armed forces, and people of Ghana. This mobile hospital will directly serve those most in need. I also echo His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s call for all Ghanaians and residents of Ghana to stay home as much as possible at this time, as one of the most effective ways to combat the pandemic and ‘flatten the curve.’ Together, we will emerge from this stronger and more united.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.