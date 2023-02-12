0
Menu
News

US Embassy reacts to ‘USA Visa in 24 hours’ poster

US Visa In 24 Hours US Embassy ‘USA Visa in 24 hours’ poster

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Embassy of the United State of America in Ghana has reacted to a viral poster advertising American Visa services within 24 hours.

Responding to a tweet on the poster which reads ‘USA Visa in 24 hours’, the embassy said that Ghanaians who patronize the services of the ’24 hours’ Visa operators do so at their peril.

It urged people not to patronise the ‘USA Visa in 24 hours’ to avoid “Wo ko ho ko y3 d3n” (WKHKYD) experiences.

WHHKYD is a Twi dialect social media trend that translates to “What did you go there for?"

The embassy also urged Ghanaians to contact their offices for their visa.

“To avoid #WKHKYD experiences, always use the only authentic source for U.S. visa: https://gh.usembassy.gov/visas/,” parts of the tweet which the embassy shared on Sunday, February 12, 2023 read.

View the tweet by the US embassy below:



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



IB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: