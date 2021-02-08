US Embassy suspends visa applications in Ghana to prevent further spread of coronavirus

The postponement of some scheduled visa appointments is due to upsurge in the country’s COVID case

The United States Embassy in Ghana has announced the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments.

This follows the upsurge in the country’s COVID-19 cases.



In a public notice on Twitter, Monday, 8 February, 2021, the US embassy said; “The ongoing pandemic and current conditions in Ghana have compelled the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments.”



The embassy acknowledged it “regrets the difficulties that the change in appointment date brings and we understand the hardship these actions have for those hoping to travel soon to the United States.



“In the meantime, we will continue to operate with the greatest consideration for the health of our staff and applicants, and we ask for your patience and understanding”, the notice added.



More COVID-19-related deaths at the weekend have taken Ghana’s COVID-19 fatality toll to 464, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.

There are 765 new cases.



The active caseload is now 6,411.



So far, a total of 71,533 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March last year.



Out of that number, 64,658 have recovered.