US Embassy suspends visa operations due to Ghana’s high coronavirus case counts

Logo of US Embassy Ghana

The United States (US) Embassy Ghana has postponed its visa operations, following the high rate at which the COVID-19 pandemic is pervading the country.

In a communique posted on the Embassy’s social media platforms on February 8, 2021, the Embassy expressed its regret on the decision taken while it acknowledges the challenges the decision poses on people who seek to travel to the US.



The statement reads: “The ongoing pandemic and current conditions in Ghana have compelled the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments.”



“US Embassy Accra regrets the difficulties that the change in appointment date brings and we understand the hardship that these actions have for those hoping to travel soon to the United States.”

The Embassy pleads with the public to bear with it since the decision taken was in the interest of its publics. It says “Please understand that these decisions are not taken lightly and it is our sincere hope that we can resume routine operations as soon as conditions allow.”



“In the meantime, we will continue to operate with the greatest consideration for the health of our staff and applicants, and we ask for your patience and understanding,” the statement concluded.