US-GH alumni has contributed to making Ghana great and strong - U.S. Ambassador to Ghana

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan has hailed the members of the U.S-Ghana Alumni Association as having contributed extensively to the growth of the country.

Speaking at the Alumni’s national election to elect a new Executive Board on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Ambassador Sullivan described the over three thousand members of the Ghanaian alumni of exchange programmes administered by the U.S Department of State as an impressive group.



“As alumni of the U.S Embassy civilian exchange programme, you are an impressive group. Numbering over 300 from fifty programmes, you represent the U.S-Ghana relationship across all 16 regions hailed from varied professional sectors and include Ghana’s full diversity. Each of you have contributed in making Ghana great and strong,” she said.



Ambassador Sullivan, whiles welcoming the revitalization of the association stated , “USGHAA is a microcosm of Ghana, like a mosaic, with all the individual pieces coming together to form a magnificent masterpiece that represents our shared ideals of democratic peace and progress, respect for human rights and rule of law, and inclusive economic prosperity.”

The event held virtually at the Labadi Beach Hotel Gardens saw the announcement of the new executive board members of USGHAA in the persons of: Hilda Mantebea Boye, President; Priscilla Zangina, General Secretary; Mavis Owuraku-Asare, Orgnainsing Secretary; Matilda Payne Boakye-Ansah, Public Relations Secretary; and Feruzah Salisu, Programs and Project Secretary. A Financial Secretary and Member-at-Large were however scheduled to be appointed by the executive board at a later date.



The event had in attendance some distinguished members of USGHAA including current Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his predecessor, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye.



