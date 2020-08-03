Health News

US, Ghana step up fight to eliminate malaria deaths by 2030

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan

The US government has said it is committed to supporting the country to achieve a ‘malaria-free society’ while encouraging healthy living, including the use of mosquito-nets and early testing and treatment of malaria.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, said whereas the latest country data show some remarkable achievements in the fight against malaria, more efforts should be made to sustain the gains.



“We must continue encouraging Ghanaians to adopt healthy behaviour, such as regular bed-net use and prompt testing and treatment of malaria to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.” It is in line with this that she reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment, saying: “I look forward to continuing our partnership to achieve our common vision of a malaria-free Ghana”.



Ambassador Sullivan made these remarks when she joined, virtually, the Government Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, and the Programme Manager of the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP), Dr. Keziah Malm, to launch the 2019 Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) results.



The launch highlighted impressive results in malaria control, including a nationwide 32 percent decrease in malaria prevalence among children under five – from 21 percent in 2016 to 14 percent in 2019.

The survey, conducted by GSS and NMCP, provides critical data to monitor progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals and Ghana’s National Malaria Strategic Plan to achieve malaria elimination and zero malaria deaths by 2030.



With support from the US government, through the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), the 2019 MIS also assists the government of Ghana and its partners to implement malaria prevention, treatment, and control interventions that improve health outcomes for Ghanaians.



Through PMI, the US government partners with 27 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia to control and eliminate malaria. Since 2007, the United States has partnered with the government of Ghana to improve malaria treatment, control and prevention.



PMI supports the NMCP to decrease malaria morbidity and mortality by encouraging the use of bed-nets; preventing malaria during pregnancy; ensuring that malaria testing and treatment services are available across Ghana; and providing health workers with the knowledge and skills to properly manage malaria.

