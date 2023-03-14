US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Ghana

Kamala Harris will visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from March 25 to April 2, 2023

As part of its efforts to strengthen relations with African nations, US Vice President, Kamala Harris is scheduled to embark on a tour of the continent at the end of March.

As contained in a statement by the Press Secretary of the US government, Kirsten Allen, Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff will visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from March 25 to April 2, 2023.



"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2.



"The Vice President’s visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022. The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity,” the statement said.



It added that: "Throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.

"The Vice President will meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia to discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.



"The Vice President will strengthen people-to-people ties and engage with civil society, including young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora,"



The visit by the vice president of the world’s most powerful country comes to Africa comes on the back of heightened competition with global powers such as China which has become the continent’s biggest lender in recent times.



