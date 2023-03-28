3
Menu
News

US Vice President hails immense impact of medical drone delivery in Ghana

Kamala Veep The Zipline Medical Drone Delivery Service was introduced in 2017, and spearheaded by Dr Bawumia

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Visiting United States Vice President, Kamala Harris has hailed the positive impact of Ghana's drone medical delivery service.

Speaking at a public lecture in Accra on Tuesday on a wide range of issues, Vice President Harris singled out Ghana's innovative medical drone delivery for praise, highlighting the enormous positives and impact it is making on the delivery of emergency medical supplies.

The US Vice President noted that the drone medical delivery service has "reduced the delivery of emergency time for blood supplies."

She also acknowledged its effectiveness, adding that," in Ghana, this service has delivered more than 9 million vaccines including those for covid-19."

The Zipline Medical Drone Delivery Service was introduced in 2017, and spearheaded by Vice President Bawumia, who at the time, spoke passionately about the positive impact it will bring on Ghana's health delivery system.

However, the opposition NDC vehemently fought against the idea, with leading officials of the NDC encouraging rural communities to reject the drone service because the drones were meant to take their naked pictures in their open bathrooms.

With about six active centres and two more set to open, Ghana's medical drone delivery service is the largest in the world.

The drones deliver critical medical supplies such as blood within minutes to rural areas which are difficult to access by road. The US Vice President noted that the USA has only started using drones for medical supply delivery through Zipline.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC