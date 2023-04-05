US-based favor City Prayer Center Foundation donates to Klicks Africa

Mary Amoah Kuffour received the donations made by Favor City Prayer Center Foundation

Source: Jones Ofori-Attah, Contributor

A Charity Organization based in the United States of America, Favor City Prayer

Center Foundation, has made a donation worth GHC10,000 to Klicks Africa at Dome



Pillar 2 in the Greater Accra Region.



The donations which were coordinated by founder and President of the Foundation,



Pastor Maxwell Osei and presented on Friday March 31, 2023 included bags of rice, toiletries, bags of sachet water, packs of bottled water, packs of washing powder, gallons of bleach detergents, a box of bottled oil all valued at GhC 5,000 and a cash. The zealous coordinators and team members in the diaspora and in Ghana presented the items on behalf of the Charity organization to Klicks Africa Foundation.



Klicks Africa Foundation expects to see young adults with Autism and other

intellectual disabilities strive to reach their full potential by creating inclusive environment for them. It is an early intervention centre for Autism with specialized services for children under 5 years of age who have difficulties in socializing, paying attention and talking.



Receiving the items, Madam Mary Amoah Kuffour, co-founder of Klicks Africa



Foundation expressed gratitude to Favor City Prayer Center for the kind



gesture. She requested of Favor City Prayer Centre to place Klicks Africa



Foundation on their prayer list and always pray for God’s intervention towards

the foundation.



The team accepted the request of Madam Mary Amoah on behalf of Pastor



Maxwell Osei. Pastor Albert Tandoh who was present with the team called on other philanthropists to support Klicks Africa Foundation with the marvellous training they are providing for the children.



The founder of Favor City Prayer Center, Pastor Maxwell Osei, who is currently



based in the United States is a former student of the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education.